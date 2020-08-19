Apple on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to reach $2 trillion in market value in the latest demonstration of how tech giants have benefited amid the upheaval of the coronavirus outbreak.

The iPhone maker attained the distinction in mid-morning trading and was up 1.3% at $468.34 near 1500 GMT. In March 2018, Apple became the first giant to hit $1 trillion in market value.

Apple is followed by other technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, all of which now have more than $1 trillion in market value.