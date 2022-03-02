Apple Inc said on Tuesday it has paused all product sales in Russia in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company also said it was halting all exports into the country and is limiting the use of Apple Pay and other services.

It also said it had disabled information on traffic and live incidents in its Apple Maps application.

Russia's VTB Bank's mobile app may soon not function fully on devices using Apple's iOS operating system, the news agency RIA agency also cited the bank as saying on Tuesday.