Tech giant Apple confirmed on Monday it will host a "Pro and tell event" in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, with analysts expecting the company to unveil its first touch-screen MacBook.

The event marks the latest in a series ⁠of product launches as the ​iPhone maker seeks to expand its hardware lineup ​and AI offerings.

The event is expected to feature Apple's first touch-screen MacBook Pro, Bloomberg ​News also reported, in what would be a long-awaited change to ​the Mac lineup.

Apple will also introduce a new low-end MacBook Pro with an M6 chip, a refreshed iMac and a revamped iPad mini with a sharper screen, Bloomberg News indicated.

The event follows ‌Apple's ⁠September launch of the Duo foldable iPhone and last week's unveiling of the HomeView smart-home hub and other Siri-powered home ​devices

It comes ​amid ⁠efforts by chief executive John Ternus to speed up ​product development and simplify the ​company's ⁠structure, according to analysts.

Apple typically holds an annual developers conference focused on software ⁠in ​June and often ​conducts fall events centered on iPhones and other ​consumer devices.

Ben Reitzes, an analyst at Melius Research, wrote in a note on Monday that he expects new Macs to be introduced, “including a touchscreen notebook,” this fall.

Touch MacBook would be a first major novelty in the personal computers division delivered under Ternus, who succeeded Tim Cook as chief executive earlier this year. A former senior vice president of hardware engineering, he already led the unveiling of the company's new iPhone lineup and the reinvention of the offering for homes through HomeView display.

The speculated debut of the first touch screen laptop by Apple would mark another milestone for the Cupertino-based company, which recently became the second firm after Nvidia with a market capitalization surpassing $5 trillion.