Apple is facing a ban on iPhone imports in several countries as Swedish communications giant Ericsson seeks patent infringement injections, 9to5 Mac reported in a piece on Monday.

The Cupertino-based tech mammoth has been using Ericsson-patented technologies in iPhones with expired licenses, the website said.

According to the piece by the website’s European Editor Ben Lovejoy, Ericsson “has already applied for injunctions in both Brazil and the Netherlands, and is expected to do so in additional European countries.”

The dispute stems from the fact that Apple did not renew its licenses to use technologies developed by Ericsson, “including but not limited to 5G,” in hopes to negotiate a smaller fee with the Swedish company.

Ericsson has sued Apple in Germany, Netherlands and Brazil so far, according to the piece.