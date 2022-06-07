Apple offered a glimpse on Monday at new adjustments to software that runs more than 1 billion iPhones and unveiled two laptops featuring its next-generation, company-designed processor.

As usual, Apple spent most of the opening day of its annual developers conference touting the next versions of software for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers instead of the sleek devices that established it as a technology trendsetter and the world's most valuable company.

The iPhone’s next operating system, called iOS 16, will revamp the look of the device's lock screen and make mostly minor improvements to the current software. The software updates have become increasingly important in recent years as iPhone owners have started to hold on to their existing devices for longer periods of time than they once did.

One of iOS 16’s most noticeable differences will occur on the iPhone lock screen. The new software, which will be released this fall as a free download, will allow users to anchor their favorite apps as small widgets on the lock screen.

The new software also will enable the lock screen to display live notifications, such the status of a Uber ride on its way to pick up a passenger. Other authorized notifications will come in from the bottom of the screen instead of the current distribution from the top in an effort to avoid clutter on the display.

The iPhone’s messaging system will be revamped so texts can be edited after they are sent or even rescinded in their entirety if the sender has a change of heart. Those options will only be available when both users are using Apple’s messaging app for texting.

The Apple Pay service that's part of the iPhone's digital wallet is adding a new financing feature likely to be popular as soaring inflation rates squeeze more household budgets. The option will allow consumers to stagger the cost of any purchase made through Apple Pay over four installments completed within a six-week period with no additional fees. Similar financing is already offered through digital services such as Affirm, whose stock price sank by more than 5% Monday after the news about Apple Pay came out.

Several of the new features for Apple's Macs and iPads are designed to make it easier to sync with the iPhone for things like making video calls. Other tools will enable more apps to run side by side to perform multiple tasks on the same screen.

Helping people toggle from one Apple device to another is one of the main reasons that the company began making Macs that run on the same kind of chips that power the iPhone and iPad in late 2020.

Here are the other major launches made at the event:

Upgraded MacBook

The powerful M2 chip will be loaded on a brand new MacBook Air, redesigned around the M2 chip. Weighing just 2.7 pounds (1.2 kilograms), the new Air is 11.3 inches (28.7 centimeters) wide, fitted with a 13.6-inch liquid Retina display and will have a Magsafe charging system. There is also a headphone jack.

The MacBook Air will start at $1,199 and come in gray, gold, silver and blue.

MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. Both laptops will be available next month.

IPad's new features

IPadOS 16 will include the Free Form productivity app, which will allow users to share ideas on FaceTime video meetings.

The iPad Pro will now be able to show groups of apps on a secondary screen, allowing for greater productivity in a bid to make iPad apps more "desktop-like."

Watches ready for new health, fitness

Apple's new WatchOS 9 will bring new watch faces, new metrics for workouts and heart rate zones for exercise.

It also expects to receive the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance for the atrial fibrillation health feature soon.

The software update will also help users build a medication list and remind them to take medicines.

Tighter security features

Apple also beefed up security features on the new iOS. It launched Safety Check in the settings app that lets users revoke access to personal data like the location they had shared with other users.

Users can also log out from iCloud accounts on other devices for added safety from the Safety Check page.