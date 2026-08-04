The messaging app Telegram has been restored to Apple's App Store after a brief removal due to content norm violations, the company said.

"Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," the platform said in response to an inquiry from Anadolu Agency (AA) following the disruption.

The platform's dedicated App Store page has returned to active status and the application is available through direct search results.

During the brief disruption, the app vanished for new downloads, though users with the software already installed on their devices reported that the messaging service continued to function normally.

Apple confirmed that it briefly suspended Telegram from the App Store after a review identified content violating guidelines against child sexual abuse material.

In a statement to 9to5Mac, the technology company said the application was restored once the developer deleted the prohibited content and permanently banned the responsible user.

The application remained available on Google's Play Store for Android users.

Apple previously removed the app from its store in 2018. At the time, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said the removal occurred because Telegram had made "inappropriate content" available to its users.