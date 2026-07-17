Apple has launched a sweeping legal battle accusing OpenAI of misappropriating confidential hardware technology. The iPhone maker argues that the AI company behind ChatGPT built its consumer hardware ambitions by recruiting key Apple engineers and gaining access to proprietary design information.

The lawsuit centers on io Products, the AI hardware startup founded by legendary former Apple designer Jony Ive before it was acquired by OpenAI, as well as former Apple executives Tang Tan and engineer Chang Liu.

The case has quickly become one of the highest-profile intellectual property disputes in the technology industry.

Bring physical prototypes

One of the central figures in the lawsuit is Tang Tan, a former vice president who worked at Apple for 24 years and oversaw the industrial design of flagship products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

After leaving Apple in February 2024, Tan joined Jony Ive's AI hardware venture, io, before becoming OpenAI's chief hardware officer following OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of the startup in May 2025.

According to Apple's complaint, Tan used confidential Apple project codenames while interviewing prospective recruits and allegedly encouraged candidates to bring physical prototypes, including batteries, logic boards and other unreleased hardware components, to "show-and-tell" meetings.

Continued access to Apple's systems

The lawsuit also focuses on former iPhone engineer Chang Liu, accusing him of continuing to access Apple's internal systems after joining OpenAI in January 2026.

Apple alleges Liu failed to return his company-issued laptop and exploited a security vulnerability to maintain access to confidential internal servers.

Court filings claim he exchanged messages with a former colleague saying, "LOL, I found out I can still access it," before downloading more than 1,000 pages of confidential engineering documents, hardware designs and testing procedures while working for OpenAI's hardware team.

Apple further alleges that OpenAI distributed guidance advising departing Apple employees how to copy confidential documents without triggering security alerts and how to navigate exit interviews without raising suspicion.

Over 400 ex-Apple staff at OpenAI

Apple argues the incidents represent a coordinated strategy rather than isolated misconduct. The company says OpenAI now employs more than 400 former Apple staff and is attempting to shortcut decades of research, engineering expertise and billions of dollars of investment to accelerate its entry into AI-powered consumer hardware.

Apple says it sent a letter in February outlining its findings regarding these leaks, but received no response from OpenAI. According to its claims, OpenAI also attempted to reach an agreement with Apple's existing suppliers, such as Foxconn, Luxshare, and Goertek, using confidential processes.

OpenAI has rejected the allegations, issuing a brief statement, saying it has no interest in another company's trade secrets.

"We're focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere," it said.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a longtime critic of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, also weighed in on the dispute, repeating his earlier criticism by referring to the chief executive on the social media platform X as "Scam Altman."

Every company must live within its energy budget

Opening an electricity bill at the end of the month and wondering, "Did we really consume that much?" is much like checking a credit card statement and trying to remember where all the money went. For manufacturers, energy management has long worked the same way. That is now beginning to change as real-time monitoring replaces retrospective accounting.

According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Electricity 2026 report, global electricity demand is expected to grow by an average of 3.6% annually between 2026 and 2030.

As energy costs continue to rise, companies can no longer afford to ask simply, "How much did we spend?" The more important question has become, "Where did we spend it?"

This is similar to managing a household budget. Instead of saying, "The electricity bill was high this month," you can say, "The air conditioner was left running in an empty room for three days, which is why the bill went up."

Manufacturers are gaining the same level of visibility. They can now pinpoint which machine is consuming more energy than expected, which production line is operating inefficiently, or which customer order is placing unnecessary strain on capacity.

Real-time visibility into energy consumption

Enterprise software provider Industrial Application Software (IAS) approaches this challenge much like a smartwatch monitors personal health.

IAS enables manufacturers to track exactly where and how every machine, production line and customer order consumes energy. (Courtesy of IAS)

Rather than simply reporting how many steps were taken during the day, a smartwatch shows when energy was expended and during which activities. IAS applies the same principle to industrial operations.

Through the IoT infrastructure embedded in its Canias ERP platform, the company enables manufacturers to track exactly where and how every machine, production line and customer order consumes energy. Data collected from factory-floor sensors is automatically transferred into the ERP system based on predefined rules, allowing energy consumption to be viewed alongside production orders and cost data in real time.

Nuri Aycan, emphasizes that this is no longer a separate "energy category" for companies, but rather real-time decision-making data that directly impacts production planning and profitability.

Carbon compliance adds another layer

There is also the "environmental cost" aspect to consider.

The transition period for the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) concluded between 2023 and 2025, and the new phase, in which financial penalties take effect, went into force this January.

The system effectively requires exporters to document the carbon footprint embedded in their products before they enter the European market.

This is just like having to declare your belongings at customs when entering a country; now, exporting manufacturers must also document the "carbon footprint" of their products.

In short, the story IAS tells is this: energy is no longer just a bill that arrives at the end of the month and is shrugged off; it is becoming a strategic layer of data, monitored in real time and directly influencing decision-making, much like the step count on a smartwatch, the expense categories in a household budget, or the customs declaration form.

Türk Telekom builds next-generation talent pipeline

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and digital transformation accelerates, the race for skilled technology talent has become just as important as investment in infrastructure.

One of Türkiye's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom is expanding its long-term talent development strategy in 2026 with a broad education initiative spanning AI, cybersecurity, big data and digital literacy, aiming to strengthen the country's next generation of technology professionals.

Türk Telekom Academy provides a comprehensive learning environment not only for young talent but also for the company's employees. The platform combines mobile learning, virtual classrooms, video-based training and technology laboratories with instruction from internal experts, university partnerships and global online learning platforms such as LinkedIn Learning and Udemy.

Described by the company as Türkiye's largest corporate academy, the program is designed to personalize professional development through technology while supporting both technical and personal growth.

Its curriculum includes hundreds of courses ranging from coding and robotics to foreign language exam preparation, Micro MBA certification programs and career development modules. The objective is to enable employees to continuously update their skills through an "anytime, anywhere" learning model.

AI bootcamp

One of the flagship initiatives under Türk Telekom's Development Hub is AI Camp '26, created to help develop qualified AI professionals as digital transformation gathers pace.

The program targets final-year university students and recent graduates who completed their studies within the previous year, are under the age of 25 and are not currently employed. Following online assessments, examinations and interviews, selected participants attended an intensive in-person training program at the company's Ataköy campus in Istanbul between June 22 and July 3.

The bootcamp is offered free of charge, with transportation and accommodation covered by the company.

During the ten-day certified program, participants receive mentoring from Türk Telekom's Human Resources and Data Science teams while working on real-world business challenges. The curriculum is designed to provide practical experience with the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

Cybersecurity, big data

The AI program forms part of a broader talent development strategy.

For several years, Türk Telekom has operated a Cybersecurity Camp aimed at preparing young professionals in areas including cyber defense, offensive security, cryptography and reverse engineering.

As part of the initiative, participants compete in Capture the Flag (CTF) competitions that challenge them to identify system vulnerabilities and solve security scenarios under real-world conditions.

This year, the company is also launching its first Big Data Camp, targeting young talents interested in data analytics, business intelligence and data-driven decision-making. The program seeks to equip participants with practical data science skills as organizations increasingly rely on analytics to guide strategic decisions.

Türk Telekom also continues to strengthen university-industry collaboration through its "Telecommunications from the Masters" program. More than 500 students from 14 universities participate annually, gaining early exposure to the telecommunications sector before graduation while helping address the industry's growing demand for skilled professionals.