TT Ventures, the corporate venture capital company of Türk Telekom, offers various supports to startups, including in areas like sales, marketing, infrastructure and technology through its parent company, in addition to financial investments with its unique investment model that it has developed.

QuantWifi, which operates in the field of telecommunications, is one of the four startups invested in by TT Ventures. The company develops cloud and machine learning-based solutions that measure the quality of in-home wireless connections and internet connections for internet service provider telecom companies to identify and recommend ways to fix problems.

That is, artificial intelligence offers a competitive advantage by performing quality control of services. Within the scope of the cooperation, QuantWifi continues to measure and improve the wireless (Wi-Fi) connection satisfaction of customers who are provided internet service from Türk Telekom. At the same time, it is engaged in activities to offer its products to the global market, especially telecom companies in Europe and the Far East.

Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, the startup aims to maximize customer satisfaction by measuring the ever-growing internet demand and the related Wi-Fi connection experience.

On the other hand, B2Metric, which operates in the field of artificial intelligence, uses its AI-based customer behavior interpretation platform and automatic machine learning infrastructure to generate solutions to matters such as bringing together data from different sources, cleaning and making future predictions.