Türkiye is gearing up for the long-awaited launch of commercial 5G services, set to begin on April 1 next year. As the country approaches its spectrum tender scheduled for next week, consumers are asking three key questions: What will it cost? Is my phone compatible? And how will it affect battery life?

According to the official road map, the upcoming auction will allocate 400 MHz of spectrum across the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands. Pilot trials are already underway in cities like Istanbul and Ankara, with the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) granting test licenses to evaluate infrastructure readiness and technical compatibility.

Is my device ready?

Most flagship smartphones sold today come equipped with integrated 5G modems and are technically capable of supporting 5G.

However, actual performance depends on multiple factors: supported frequency bands, antenna configuration, software optimization and compatibility with local network infrastructure.

Even if your device supports 5G in theory, it may not deliver full performance unless it aligns with Türkiye's specific spectrum bands.

Coverage, subscriber uncertainty

BTK has yet to release public data on the number of 5G subscribers in Türkiye. Given that commercial rollout hasn't begun, the figure is expected to be minimal. Current trials, infrastructure deployment and pilot zones represent the initial phase of the transition.

Globally, 5G adoption is accelerating. By 2024, the number of 5G connections worldwide reached 2.25 billion. In North America, penetration has hit 70%-80% of the population, while many European countries have already expanded their 5G infrastructure.

Türkiye's transition is well-planned and most users already own theoretically compatible devices. However, the real test will be coverage, frequency alignment, operator investment, pricing strategies and device-network compatibility.

The commercial launch in 2026 is expected to unlock transformative applications, but user experience will depend heavily on infrastructure quality and regulatory execution.

How 5G impacts devices

• Internet speed: 5G offers significantly higher speeds and capacity compared to 4G, though real-world performance depends on network density and channel conditions.

• Latency: 5G dramatically reduces latency, enabling real-time applications to perform more effectively.

• Battery consumption: 5G modules may consume more power during high data transmission, but modern modems use wake-up designs and energy-saving modes to mitigate this.

• Data costs: Infrastructure and spectrum licensing costs will influence operator pricing. Expect new plans tailored to high data demand.

• AI and advanced services: With low latency and high throughput, 5G will make cloud-to-edge AI, AR/VR, IoT and autonomous systems more accessible.

Is your phone 5G-compatible?

Before 5G services launch, many users are asking: "Does my phone support 5G?" Here's how to check:

1. Check the settings menu

On Android: Go to "Settings > Mobile Network > Network Type." If you see "5G / 4G / 3G," your device supports 5G.

On iPhone: Navigate to "Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options > Voice & Data." If "5G On" or "5G Auto" appears, your device is compatible.

2. Verify model number

Find your model number under "About" in settings and search it on the manufacturer's website. If it lists "5G (sub-6 GHz)" or "mmWave," it supports 5G.

3. Check SIM and operator compatibility

Older SIM cards may not support 5G. Contact your operator's customer service to confirm.

4. Use IMEI lookup sites

Enter your IMEI number on sites like IMEI.info or GSMArena.com and check the "Network" section for "5G bands."

Majority of smartphones in Türkiye already 5G compatible

As Türkiye counts down to the launch of 5G technology, the groundwork is being laid not only in infrastructure but also in consumer readiness.

One of the country's leading telecoms and technology companies, Türk Telekom's proactive approach ensures that users will be equipped with compatible devices and informed support as the country enters a new era of mobile connectivity.

In preparation for the 5G rollout planned by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) in 2025, a significant portion of Türk Telekom's device portfolio, both in stores and online channels, already supports next-generation connectivity.

According to BTK data, approximately 45% of smartphones currently in use across Türkiye are 5G-ready. Once the network goes live, this figure is expected to rise rapidly, with nearly all newly sold devices meeting 5G standards.

Türk Telekom emphasizes that the widespread adoption of 5G will enable faster speeds, lower latency and more efficient delivery of AI-powered services. The technology will be particularly vital for cloud gaming, augmented reality applications and IoT devices.

To ease the transition, Türk Telekom offers pre-sale guidance and SIM card compatibility testing to ensure customers are fully prepared for the shift to 5G.

According to the company's website, new-generation models from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, Huawei, Vivo and General Mobile are already available with 5G support.

Notable models include:

• Apple: iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 series

• Samsung: Galaxy S21, S22, S23, S24, S25 series and Galaxy Z Flip/Fold models

• Xiaomi: Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, 13T, 14T and 15T series

• Oppo: Reno 10 5G and A78 5G

• Honor: Magic 6 Lite and Honor 90

• Huawei: Mate 40 Pro, Nova 11 series, Pura 70 and Pura 80 series

• Vivo: V29 5G and Y36 5G

Turkish health startup Vagustim hits funding goal in just one hour

Turkish health-tech startup Vagustim has successfully launched its second-generation product, Vagustim V2, on Kickstarter, reaching its funding target in just one hour. The rapid success signals strong global interest in the company's AI-powered neuromodulation technology.

Founded by Ali Veysel Özden and Ali Can Erk, Vagustim first gained traction in 2019 with investments from Eczacıbaşı Momentum, Istanbul Technical University (ITÜ) Teknokent, Hasan Kapar, Emre Çorak and Erman Turan.

Since then, the company has exported its first-generation product to over 50 countries. Prestigious institutions such as Harvard, Duke, UCLA and ETH have adopted the device, which pioneered personalized neuromodulation protocols based on age, gender and intended use.

Vagustim V2 builds on years of user feedback and scientific research. Its AI-driven personalization engine offers tailored stimulation protocols, while ergonomic ear adapters ensure safe and comfortable use across different ear shapes. The device features a rechargeable battery and offline control support, making it highly portable for daily use.

The updated software, informed by global user experiences, delivers a more intuitive interface and improved performance. Vagustim's second-generation device is designed to set a new standard in personalized wellness technology.

Ready for global expansion

In 2020, StartUS Insights named Vagustim one of the world's five most promising neurotechnology startups. With Vagustim V2, the company aims to usher in a new era of personalized wellness.

"Backed by patents, academic research and proprietary algorithms, most importantly, years of real-world usage data, Vagustim v2 offers breakthrough features that are revolutionizing the industry," CEO Ali Can Erk said.

"In the rapidly emerging field of neuromodulation within health technologies, our goal is to develop solutions for diverse use cases, commercialize them and accelerate our global growth. Our ambition is to become one of the world's leading companies in this field," Erk added.

Vagustim is a non-invasive digital health technology that stimulates the vagus nerve to reduce stress, improve sleep quality and support digestive and immune functions. The method is backed by scientific research and has gained strong acceptance among both academic institutions and everyday users.

AI tools for students spark global competition

Artificial intelligence platforms are stepping up their efforts to support students, and Google has made a major move by offering its "Google AI Pro" plan free for 12 months to university students in Türkiye and many other countries.

The plan includes free access to the most advanced AI tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, Deep Research, NotebookLM, Veo 3, Nano Banana and 2 TB of cloud storage.

This initiative, available to students aged 18 and older who register by Dec. 9, aims to deepen learning, boost productivity and enhance creativity. Google's new plan is not just about access to information; it's about transforming how students learn and create.

Gemini 2.5 Pro allows students to ask complex questions using text or images, get help with assignments and accelerate research. Deep Research compiles insights from hundreds of web sources, helping students access comprehensive information quickly.

Personal AI mentor

As part of the initiative, Google also introduced the "Gemini Learning Guide" mode, a personal AI mentor that guides students step-by-step through tasks like solving math problems, drafting essays, preparing for exams and writing debate scripts. This feature supports critical thinking and learning processes.

The Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Google hasn't forgotten educators.

The newly launched Gemini for Education helps teachers streamline lesson planning, enrich classroom content and offer personalized support.

Google Workspace for Education users now have free access to Gemini features through Classroom, with over 30 new tools enabling more interactive and productive teaching experiences.

Strategic move against rivals

Google's offer is seen as a strategic response to competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft Copilot.

While ChatGPT boasts a powerful language model and a wide user base, it doesn't offer free education-focused plans. Microsoft Copilot integrates with Word, Excel and PowerPoint but has limited free access for students.

In contrast, Google's AI Pro plan combines AI-powered note-taking, video and image generation, research tools and cloud storage into a unified ecosystem. This not only showcases Google's AI capabilities but also promotes digital literacy among students.

By empowering university students with advanced tools, Google aims to enhance productivity, foster critical thinking and better prepare the future workforce for an AI-driven world.