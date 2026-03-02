Data centers of Amazon's cloud unit (AWS) in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ​were facing power and connectivity ​issues on ⁠Monday, the company said in a statement, as Iranian retaliatory strikes over the weekend hit airports, ports and residential areas across the wider Gulf following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Two of Amazon's cloud unit zones, which are clusters of data centers, in the UAE were without power on Monday, the company said on its status page.

AWS said on Sunday ⁠ ⁠that one zone in the UAE was affected after "objects" struck the data center and created sparks and fire, following which power was shut off.

"We can confirm that a localized power issue has affected another availability zone" in the UAE ⁠region, AWS said.

The cloud firm had reported some recovery in the region earlier on Monday, but ​is now asking customers to rely on its services ​in other regions, adding that recovery was expected to be "multiple hours ⁠away."

The ‌company did ‌not confirm or deny, ⁠when asked earlier, whether the ‌UAE incident was connected to the Iranian ​strikes.

AWS said that it ⁠also faced localized power ⁠issues at one of its zones in ⁠Bahrain.