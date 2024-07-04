Blockchain Expo World Istanbul, the first and only blockchain fair recognized by Türkiye, is drawing attention as the largest fair in Europe, Africa, the Gulf and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions.

The fair bridged the digital and physical worlds by establishing a presence not only in the physical world but also in the metaverse.

With over 700 exhibitors and more than 100,000 visitors expected, the show welcomes industry professionals from more than 40 countries.

Supported by over 150 sponsors, the event will feature more than 360 speakers, 31 blockchain clubs, 20 NGOs and over 50 universities.

Crypto asset exchanges, companies developing metaverse technology and many software companies also participated.

Blockchain, the metaverse, digital title deeds and crypto assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as products of the digital age, came together at this fair in Türkiye.

Supported by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and various institutions and organizations at the Turkish government level, Blockchain Expo World Istanbul stands out as a platform where the blockchain and crypto ecosystem meets innovation in line with upcoming regulations.

In addition, according to recent announcements, the Information Security Advanced Technologies Research Center (BİLGEM) of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and the Blockchain Laboratory (BZLab) affiliated with the National Electronics and Cryptology Research Institute (UEKAE) will organize the first blockchain competition at Teknofest 2024.

This innovative competition aims to explore the potential of blockchain technology and encourage young talents.

In addition to bringing together the world's leading blockchain companies, Blockchain Expo World Istanbul will also provide an invaluable opportunity for Teknofest competition participants, investors and enthusiasts.

This fair, which brings together the world's blockchain companies, also offers an important platform for cooperation and information sharing by bringing together leading names in the sector and innovative initiatives.