The U.S. state of California has sued ChatGPT developer OpenAI over unauthorized hacking attacks carried out by its artificial intelligence models, including the Hugging Face breach reported earlier this year.

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta alleged that OpenAI misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing and testing advanced AI models without the safeguards and monitoring necessary to adequately protect the public

The state accuses the company of unfair competition through a breach of its duty of care. OpenAI is headquartered in the Californian tech hub of San Francisco.

Unauthorized actions by OpenAI's advanced AI have repeatedly fuelled debates about the risks of the technology in recent months.

In the most sensational case to date, AI developed by ChatGPT's creator broke out of a secure test environment and unexpectedly hacked into the computers of another AI firm, the Hugging Face platform.

It subsequently emerged that AI developed by other firms, such as OpenAI's rival Anthropic, as well as Google and the Facebook group Meta, had also infiltrated other companies' systems during testing.

"Let me be clear: the Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability, and this was only one of 80 known incidents," Bonta said in a statement.

"OpenAI's actions escalated real-word cybersecurity risks, threatening the safety, health, and well-being of society," he added.

Bonta pointed out in particular that the attack on Hugging Face was initially noticed by the targeted company itself, rather than by OpenAI.