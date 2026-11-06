The Excalibur G870's display hinge mechanism showed no signs of deformation during a 100,000-cycle durability test conducted by Intertek, an independent international testing and certification organization. With the Excalibur G870, Casper achieved five times the industry-standard benchmark of 20,000 opening and closing cycles, independently verifying the durability of its hinge mechanism through laboratory testing.

The Excalibur G870's hinge mechanism underwent a 100,000-cycle mechanical durability test conducted by Intertek. During the test, the laptop's lid was repeatedly opened and closed at an angle of 110 degrees. Inspections carried out at 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, 50,000 and 100,000 cycles were all completed successfully.

The absence of deformation at any stage demonstrated the hinge system's high resistance to repeated opening and closing movements. Designed to extend hinge durability well beyond the device's expected service life, the Excalibur G870 stands out as a reliable option for demanding, intensive-use environments.

"At Casper, our engineering philosophy is built on exceeding industry standards"

Feray Karaman, Casper's deputy general manager responsible for marketing and operations, commented on the test results:

"When evaluating a computer, we usually focus on its processor, display and performance. However, the user experience it delivers over the years is just as important. The fact that the Excalibur G870's hinge mechanism completed an independent 100,000-cycle laboratory test without any deformation is a tangible result of this approach.

"Exceeding the industry standard by five times demonstrates our commitment to product durability. At Casper, we apply this philosophy to all our engineering efforts."

Hinge durability plays a key role in long-term laptop use

In laptops, the hinge mechanism is among the components subjected to the most frequent mechanical movement during daily use. Each time the screen is opened or adjusted, the connection points are exposed to a certain amount of physical stress.

For this reason, hinge durability is a key factor affecting a laptop's long-term usability and overall quality. With the results achieved by the Excalibur G870, Casper highlights the importance of long-term durability in high-performance gaming laptops.

About Casper

Founded in 1991, Casper designs and develops technology products, including computers, tablets and smartphones, through its own engineering and research and development teams.

Operating a 34,500-square-meter (371,354-square-foot) production facility with an annual production capacity of at least 1 million computers and 500,000 smartphones, Casper offers products tailored to different consumer needs under its Nirvana, Excalibur, Casper PAD and NevoPro brands.

The company combines domestic production in Türkiye and customized product configurations with an extensive service network.

Casper has won the Tech Brands Turkey award for six consecutive years. After receiving recognition at The ONE Awards twice in previous years, the company was also named the "Most Reputable Brand of the Year" in the computer category in 2025.

Through its "Service in 1 Hour" program, which has been operating for 11 years, Casper provides after-sales services in eight cities across Türkiye.