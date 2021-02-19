MentalUP turned out to be the first choice of children during the half-year break. Turkey’s first gamified education platform’s mental-enhancing and reliable games were played 5.5 million times during the three-week semester break.

MentalUP, the gamified education platform of which Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company, Türk Telekom, is a partner with TT Ventures looks to help develop cognitive skills such as attention span and memory of children aged 4-13.

The number of its users has exceeded 6 million in more than 100 countries as Türk Telekom’s digital education platforms continue to attract the attention of families, teachers and students.

“We are pleased to see that MentalUP has started to be used in important educational institutions at home and abroad during the distance education process,” Türk Telekom Business Development and New Ventures Director Muhammed Özhan said.

“MentalUP, supported by Türk Telekom with the PILOT program in 2016 and later partnered with TT Ventures, will continue its work that makes a difference,” Özhan noted.

Reducing screen addiction

MentalUP does not contain any advertising content. The games on the platform, a pedagogue-approved application, have been prepared with academicians and expert game designers.

The risk of screen addiction is said to be reduced thanks to the 20-minute daily exercise application. MentalUP, which has more than 100 games and exercises, has been played 120 million times in the last year.

With its fun and reliable content, MentalUP is one of the most popular educational applications in app markets, with a score of 4.8.