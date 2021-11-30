In a five-year plan published Tuesday, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) called for improved cross-border security management of big data till 2025.

The plan, which builds off of China's 14th Five-Year Plan published earlier this year, comes as the country has pushed forward its regulatory framework for data and technology. It reaffirms data as a "factor of production" and a "national strategic resource."

The plan contains six key tasks, including improving the "marketization" of data, improving computing power, and playing a leading role in developing global technology standards.

It also called for strengthening of management of cross-border data flows and more support for open source initiatives.

The scale of China's big data industry will exceed 3 trillion yuan ($470.79 billion) by the end of 2025, MIIT estimated.

Beijing implemented two key laws this year – the Personal Information Protection Law and the Data Security Law, which govern how companies and organizations may store and move data.