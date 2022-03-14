China's cyberspace regulator on Monday introduced new rules designed to protect minors that require companies engaged in online gaming, livestreaming, audio and video in the country to set up a "youth mode."

The major platforms should regularly conduct assessments on cyber protection for minors in order to provide a "clean" online environment for them, said the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), adding that the platforms should also cap the daily spending amount for young users.

China's major video streaming platforms Tencent Video and iQIYI, as well as ByteDance-owned short video platform Douyin have already launched a "youth mode" for minors.

Authorities in China have long worried about addiction to gaming and the internet among its young people.

Last year, China introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18s can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

This year, the CAC also had issued a new set of rules that require platform companies with data on more than 1 million users to undergo security reviews before they list overseas.