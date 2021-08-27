Turkey's largest cloud-based call center platform, AloTech, has received a $3 million (TL 25 million) investment in a new investment round led by Collective Spark. With this AloTech aims to strengthen its global operations, which have already reached 27 countries, especially aiming for growth in the North American market.

AloTech started its activities in 2012 with a team of five people founded by Cenk Soyak and Idris Avcı, and joined by Korhan Erçin in 2019. Now the company serves more than 600 customers with 102 employees from different countries of the world. Leading names in the industry, such as Nevzat Aydın, Ata Uzunhasan and one of the Mediterra Capital partners Cenk Coşkuntürk, have invested in AloTech so far.

TechOne Ventures and Angel investors Nevzat Aydın, Alp Saul, Galip Selçuk and Kerim Kotan participated in this new round in which Collective Spark is the biggest investor. Closing 2020 with 100% growth compared to the previous year, AloTech plans to increase its effectiveness in global markets with the Call Center Studio brand, together with the investment it has received.

Cloud-based call center

Talking about the new investment, AloTech co-founder Cenk Soyak said, "As the largest cloud-based call center platform in Turkey, we aim to become a company that exports technology abroad and develops new generation solutions from the day we were founded. With this approach, we increased our strength in the global arena every year and started to serve in 27 countries. Now, with the $3 million investment we have received in our new investment round, we aim to increase our effectiveness and reach new geographies in the global markets where we currently operate, especially in North America."

Soyak also noted that this investment is also a part of their vision to become a technology unicorn opening up from Turkey to the world. "We would like to thank our customers, business partners and all our teammates behind our success, who have enabled us to come to this point as we move toward this goal."