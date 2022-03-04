The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has witnessed the latest advancements in 5G and mobile technologies, as next-generation networks are firmly being set in place across the world.

Hosted by GSMA, one of the technology industry’s biggest annual get-togethers in the Spanish city of Barcelona took place between Feb. 28 and March 3. It marked a return to a full-scale event after two years of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The global organization claims to unify the mobile ecosystem to “discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change.”

The event witnessed multiple agreements on 5G technology, as the next-generation mobile network is being rolled out across the globe.

New 5G-related applications are driving efficiency and increasing quality in multiple industries, with promises of super-fast internet going hand-in-hand with claims of massive benefits for businesses and the environment.

One of Turkey’s leading information and communication technology companies Türk Telekom signed an agreement with Huawei that will see the two working together on 5G-ready networks and quality network applications to develop industrial applications and improve the ecosystem with a strategic vision.

After the signing ceremony, Smart Tractor Systems, one of the Agriculture 4.0 applications developed in Turkey with TARNET, a technology subsidiary of Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperatives, and 5G tests of HADO, the augmented reality game, were launched.

Türk Telekom, represented by Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan, and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on TurkTech 2.0, which includes cooperation in 5G.

Within the scope of the cooperation, the “Smart Tractor Systems,” one of the Agriculture 4.0 applications developed to increase the productivity of agriculture, was tested over 5G with the support of TARNET.

In addition, the augmented reality game HADO was also tested and saw two teams in different locations play it with the help of 5G connection.

Developing, testing 5G technologies

Within the scope of this cooperation, Türk Telekom and Huawei will share their strategic vision to develop 5G-ready networks and quality network applications.

The companies will test the digital transformation technologies to support 5G services and improve the end-user experience. Also, the zero-carbon strategy will be developed to ensure maximum energy gain from the fields.

“As the leading company of digital transformation in Turkey, we carry out all our work with the awareness of national responsibility with our subsidiaries and competent engineers in the field of 5G,” said Ümit Önal, the CEO of Türk Telekom.

From left to right, Huawei Turkey General Manager Jing Li, Tang Qibing, the head of Global Technical Services at Huawei, Turkey's Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan and Ümit Önal, the CEO of Türk Telekom. (Courtesy of Türk Telekom)

“We are proud to be one of the world's leading operators as a company that produces, develops and adds value to the industry and the community. 5G and beyond technologies are needed in transportation, health, education, agriculture, entertainment and urbanization,” Önal noted.

He said they would improve 5G applications and ecosystem with the MoU the company signed with Huawei.

“After completing the test process, we will implement these applications on our networks. Within the scope of 5G and beyond technologies development, we are pleased to add a new milestone to our collaborations together with our valued partner Huawei,” Önal added.

Digital transformation projects

For his part, Huawei Turkey General Manager Jing Li stressed that their vision has always been to deliver “value creation to our customers.”

“We are aiming to improve our partnership to support local industry’s digital transformation via 5G technology. Türk Telekom has always been our strategic partner since the beginning of our journey in Turkey,” he said.

“On behalf of the Huawei Turkey team, I convey my sincere appreciation for their trust. I am also happy that this important partnership coincided with Huawei’s 20th year in Turkey. As always, we will continue our efforts to do more contribution for our customers and the ICT (information and communications technology) ecosystem in Turkey.”

Autonomous tractor boosting productivity

Within the scope of the TurkTech 2.0 agreement, an automatic pilot segment of the “Smart Tractor Systems” has been implemented in cooperation with Türk Telekom, Huawei and TARNET.

The whole system aims to help develop a local 5G industrial ecosystem in the field of smart agriculture (Agriculture 4.0) and to carry out applications in this field. It seeks to increase the efficiency and profitability of agricultural sites.

The project has seen a tractor driving through the field autonomously, supported by a 5G network that enables more precise and accurate agricultural operations.

By performing video analysis with the support of artificial intelligence, the farmer is informed instantly via the 5G connected mobile application when any abnormalities are detected on the tractor's route.

HADO played over 5G

Within the scope of 5G applications and collaboration, Türk Telekom and Huawei also introduced HADO, the augmented reality techno-sports game known by its “Future Sports” motto.

With the help of augmented reality glasses and wearable sensors, the game can be played between teams in different physical locations over the 5G network.

The HADO game is considered as a branch of sports, as it is the digital version of the “Dodgeball” game.

The game was played with teams in different physical locations thanks to the low latency and high bandwidth features of 5G. Thus, the teams from different regions had the opportunity to play a match with each other without traveling and leaving their own venues.