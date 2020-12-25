Cybersecurity solutions, which are becoming more and more important, were addressed in a recent four-day online summit organized by Turkey’s leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom.

The “Cyber Security Summit” was held as part of the “Cyber Security Week” organized by the Turkey Cyber Security Cluster, which began Monday and concluded on Friday.

At the summit, the need for the internet, which increased with digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions that became increasingly important for storing and protecting data were discussed by the participants.

In his keynote speech, Türk Telekom Technology Deputy General Manager Yusuf Kıraç pointed out that today, the economic and power struggles between countries happen all over the cyber world.

“As Türk Telekom, we are aware that we are an important element of national security. We invest significantly in the field of cybersecurity, follow new threats and trends and offer new security products and services to our customers simultaneously with the world,” he said.

Uninterrupted service

Kıraç stated that Türk Telekom has the largest cybersecurity center in Turkey.

“In our center, we offer security services and solutions to more than 1,500 customers from critical public and private sector organizations, 24/7, with uninterrupted and geographic backup. With our end-to-end security solutions such as Antivirus, Firewall, WAF and DDOS, we offer Turkey's most comprehensive cybersecurity services,” he added.

Kıraç stated that the company ensures the security of the data and infrastructure of critical institutions belonging to public and local administrations.

“We offer our customers the widest product portfolio in the field of cybersecurity and we are adding new ones to these products every day. We provide network-level protection with our firewall, active defense, advanced threat prevention, content filtering and antivirus services,” he stressed.

Idea marathon

Kıraç further emphasized the importance of using domestic and national products to ensure cybersecurity in critical infrastructures.

“In our Türk Telekom Cyber Security Center, we enable the ecosystem to develop many domestic products required for ‘Monitoring, Analysis and Response,’” Kıraç continued. “In the last three years, we have developed and implemented local solutions, including 29 different types of software and hardware. While we develop some of these works with our own R&D (research and development) teams, we carry out some of them together with cybersecurity companies operating in the domestic and national ecosystem.”

The benefits of the Cyber Security Camp and Idea Marathon projects implemented by Türk Telekom in order to contribute to human resources personnel trained in the field of cybersecurity were also addressed at the summit.