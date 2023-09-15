One of Türkiye’s leading communications and technology companies, Türk Telekom and Healthverse PanoramicWEB, have joined forces to introduce cutting-edge telemedicine technology for the first time at a leading multidisciplinary medical facility in Türkiye.

Healthverse PanoramicWEB is poised to revolutionize the health care industry, offering patients and health care professionals at Liv Hospital a seamless digital experience that transcends geographical boundaries.

Beyond its potential to enhance health tourism services, the innovative platform marks a significant milestone in the realm of telemedicine.

Healthverse PanoramicWEB brings together international patient consultants, doctors, and patients in an online environment, providing visitors with a 360-degree virtual tour of the hospital's facilities through a single link.

Patients from anywhere in the world can explore the hospital guided by a consultant and discuss treatment options with their doctors. On the other hand, health care professionals can remotely fulfill their roles through digital cloning, ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

Doubling foreign patient numbers

Meri Istiroti, the group coordinator of Liv Hospital, highlighted how Healthverse PanoramicWEB could potentially double both Türkiye's health tourism industry and the hospital's foreign patient influx within a year.

"With Healthverse PanoramicWEB, we've had the opportunity to showcase our technologically advanced hospitals by listening to our patients' health concerns and explaining the necessary treatments from A to Z through international patient consultants and doctors,” said Istiroti.

“This has greatly boosted trust in us. Seeing that we are the preferred choice for patients through the Healthverse PanoramicWEB platform is a source of great happiness. We are proud to be pioneers in both increasing the number of foreign patients and revolutionizing telehealth."

Innovation in health care

Mustafa Eser, deputy general manager in charge of Corporate Sales at Türk Telekom, emphasized the company's commitment to making everyone's lives easier through technology, especially in a digital age where innovation is key.

"We offer new-generation technologies that are most suitable for businesses' existing technology infrastructure, work processes, and digital transformation needs, from hardware to services and consultancy,” Eser said.

“We are not only supporting businesses in their digital journeys but also developing and supporting innovative ideas and technologies in many areas, from health and transportation to energy and security, on an international scale. Just as we contribute to the digitalization processes for enterprises to stand out in the global competition, we develop and support innovative ideas and technologies in the international arena,” he noted.

“We are delighted to see significant projects, such as Healthverse PanoramicWEB, come to life in the health care sector."

Hospital-patient relationship

Beliz Teoman Ünay, co-founder of Healthverse PanoramicWEB, explained that their partnership with Türk Telekom had resulted in a groundbreaking platform that would redefine digital communication and marketing in telehealth.

“This is a new milestone for the health sector,” Ünay said. Healthverse PanoramicWEB elevates the concept of “online experience” in the health care sector to new heights, she noted.

“As an application that blurs the line between reality and virtual reality, our digital platform strengthens Türkiye's health care capabilities on an international scale. With its full range of features, Healthverse PanoramicWEB is an innovative platform that enables the highest level of hospital-patient interaction in the digital communication and marketing realm within the health care sector,” Ünay said.

“Together with my partner Ulaş Aksan, we will continue to enhance our platform every day."