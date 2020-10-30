Turkey's leading information and communication technologies company Türk Telekom pioneers innovation and entrepreneurship in the country with its technology investments.

In this direction, supporting young people to transform their innovative ideas into value-added businesses, Türk Telekom is launching the cybersecurity themed online "Idea Marathon" competition project.

Students studying in Turkey or abroad, university undergraduate, undergraduate and graduate students and young people who graduated from the university at most two years ago will be able to participate in the marathon individually or in teams of up to four people. Young people will be able to apply for the project through www.turktelekomkariyer.com.tr until Nov. 9.

Grand prize of TL 20,000

As a part of the program in which projects in the field of cybersecurity will compete, online training and mentoring support will also be provided to the participants. At the end of the "Idea Marathon," the first project will receive a technology gift voucher worth TL 20,000 ($2,400), while the second and third projects will be awarded TL 15,000 and TL 10,000, respectively.

In addition, the ranking teams will be offered a free office at Türk Telekom Central Community Center for one year.