The period through the coronavirus pandemic has seen pioneering data-oriented retail ventures such as Getir and Trendyol turn into Türkiye’s most valuable companies. The outbreak accelerated the change that was already taking place.

But have you ever wondered how the data that creates this change is formed every single day? Are you wondering how much data the average person uses at home?

Thanks to the soaring use of mobile technology, such as smartphones and tablets, along with innovations in mobile networks and WiFi, data generation and consumption are constantly increasing.

Given how much data is on the Internet, it is difficult to calculate the actual amount of data used.

On average, each person created at least 1.7 MB of data per second in 2020, according to estimates from software company Domo. But if we are talking about how much data is created every day, we can say that the current estimate is 1.145 trillion MB per day.

Millions of users

Global giants such as Instagram, Facebook, Google, YouTube and Tiktok have increased their weight in the digital economy during the pandemic period. Smartphones, tablets and computers are the devices that generate the most personal data. So let’s take a closer look at the increase that enriches data companies.

Statistics on the increase in Internet use tell us that people from all over the world are increasingly gaining access to the Internet. Logically, the number of Internet users and search queries is also increasing. This impressive rate of information growth will only continue.

As of January 2022, there were 5 billion internet users worldwide, according to the German-based statistics portal, Statista. This corresponds to over 60% of the global population. Of this total, 4.65 billion, or over 93%, were social media users. It represents a staggering growth, given the fact that there were only 2.6 billion internet users in 2013.

It appears that mobile phones have been more popular compared to other devices, with 4.28 billion users. The rapid increase in mobile Internet users is the underlying reason why mobile compatibility is the most important feature for most websites today.

By the end of 2022, 70% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) will have undergone digitization. Every day, 306.4 billion emails are sent and 500 million tweets are being made on average.

According to statistics by Raconteur, by 2025, the world will produce upwards of 463 exabytes of data each day. Depending on how much data is generated by people every day through social media, video sharing and communication, the figure will certainly increase.

Data storage

Even as you’re reading this, your device is storing a lot of unusable data. You might want to consider using a tool to free up some space and remove unnecessary files. In 2020, there were 319 million new Internet users, according to DataReportal. As of 2021, the growth rate was 7%, which translates into 875,000 new users per day.

Google is the number one search engine with a market share of 91%. Are you wondering how many people use Google?

Experts had predicted that the engine’s searches would have amounted to about 2 trillion in the whole of 2021, according to ILS. This equates to 6 billion searches per day.

Exactly how much data is created every day on social media? The social media usage statistics themselves suggest a fair amount. Here’s some insight into the popular platforms of Facebook and Twitter.

Video likes define us

The videos are leaving their footprints on Facebook, the largest social media network. In 2020, there were 10.5 million videos on the site. Of these, 71% came from accounts with more than 100,000 followers. In addition, 15% of the content on Facebook is video, according to Social Insider.

On the other hand, 500,000 new Tweets were posted every day in 2020. Half a million a day is a data booty that corresponds to almost 2 billion a year. Now imagine how many potential customers brands can reach using this mode.

Facebook generated 4 petabytes of data every day in 2020, according to Kinsta. As you may know, 1 petabyte equals 1 million gigabytes. So how did Facebook use 4 petabytes per day?

That’s due to the amount of time users spend on Facebook, as reflected by data growth statistics throughout 2020. In fact, people are on Facebook more than any other social network.

Photos strengthen brands

People are doing searches on food, shopping and travel. If they do this from within the application, it makes it easier for the app to guess what the user is looking for. It is also possible to use what you are looking for by looking at the uploaded photos. Here, artificial intelligence is a valuable technology for obtaining such details.

Nearly 70% of visitors on Instagram were viewing photos from brands in 2021, according to Business of Apps. Brand videos did not do too shabby either, with 66% viewership.