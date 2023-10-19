Over 50 Turkish companies are showcasing their products and services at the world's largest technology and startup event held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city of Dubai.

Beginning Monday and hosting around 6,000 companies from 180 countries, the five-day GITEX GLOBAL places on display cutting-edge technology products.

In 2023, there are five different Türkiye pavilions at the fair to gather related sectors together in different halls.

Fatih Özer, general secretary of Türkiye's Services Exporters' Association (HIB), said Turkish companies have seen high interest since the beginning of the event.

Companies found a chance to arrange business-to-business (B2B) meetings thanks to the association's efforts, Özer told Anadolu Agency (AA) during the fair.

He said the number of exporters is increasing in the services field and information technology (IT) is an important sector.

The association has around 5,000 firms and most of them are active in the IT field, he added.

Özer stressed that the government provides significant support for exporters and that the IT sector is one of those receiving such support.

He noted that the IT sector is contributing to the country's exports and, transforming other companies and increasing added value.

Şevket Ilhan Bağören, a member of the association's board, said Turkish IT firms aim to do business in foreign countries and ministries support them.

The Dubai market is a very good option for Turkish firms, he noted, adding that there is a need for IT products.

Although China and India offer cost advantages, Turkish firms are able to offer better quality and price is not the priority in Dubai, he added.

There are also geographical and cultural relations between the UAE and Türkiye and there is a Turkish diaspora in Dubai, he added.