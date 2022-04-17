The e-commerce volume in Turkey soared 69% in 2021 from the previous year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) Saturday.
Global e-commerce volume grew 14% to reach $4.9 trillion in 2021 from the previous year, according to official data.
More than 162,000 companies in Turkey engaged in e-commerce activities for the first time last year.
Around 70% of web shopping was done via mobile apps.
Online shopping last year took place in a range of product categories.
Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, led the product categories with a 69.2% share.
Electronics came second with 47.7%, and cosmetics and personal care third with 41.6%.
They were followed by home and office supplies with 37%, home textiles with 31.4%, and books with 28.1%.
Food orders had a share of 27.9%, while supermarket orders stood at 22.8%, and medical products and supplements had a share of 22.2%.
They were followed by food and beverages with 19.7% and flowers at 17.3%.
While music, movies and hobbies had a 14.6% share, sports and outdoors were at 13.9%, followed by auto spare parts and accessories with 13%.
At the bottom of the list were gardening and hardware with 12.7%, toys at 11.6%, and entertainment and culture coming in at 10.1%.
In 2015 the global e-commerce volume stood at $1.5 trillion when it constituted 7.4% of total world retail trade.
The volume of global e-commerce doubled to $3 trillion in 2018, with a share of 12.2%.
In 2021, the overall volume of e-commerce soared to $4.9 trillion – a 19.6% share of world retail trade.
