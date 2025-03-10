Social media platform X experienced an outage affecting nearly 11,000 users on Monday, which owner Elon Musk attributed to a cyberattack.

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk said in a post on the platform.

X was facing intermittent outages according to Downdetector, restricting 10,700 users in the U.S. from accessing the platform, as of 1.14 pm ET.

The number of outage reports rose to around 26,579 after falling briefly, user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website showed. The number was as high as 40,000 earlier in the day.

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the U.S. coasts.

Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.

In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.