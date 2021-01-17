Snow, protests and COVID-19: Top pictures of the week

A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, on Jan. 13, 2021, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed.
Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, but now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating.
People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides.
