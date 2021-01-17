Snow, protests and COVID-19: Top pictures of the week

Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, but now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating.

(AP Photo)