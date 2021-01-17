Daily Sabah logo

Snow, protests and COVID-19: Top pictures of the week

Jan 17, 2021 12:13 pm +03 +03:00

Istanbul gets its first snowfall this year with the Kartal district blanketed in white. The frigid temperatures have made life more difficult for the city's street dogs, Turkey, Jan. 16. 2021.

(AA Photo)

A protestor throws stones toward police officers in the Belgium capital, Brussels, on Jan. 13, 2021, at the end of a protest asking for authorities to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old black man who was detained by police last week in Brussels. The demonstration in downtown Brussels was largely peaceful but was marred by incidents sparked by rioters who threw projectiles at police forces and set fires before it was dispersed.

(AP Photo)

Coffins are stored in the hallways of the crematorium in Meissen, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. The crematorium would typically have 70 to 100 caskets on site at this time of year, but now it has 300 bodies waiting to be cremated and more arrive every day. A surge of coronavirus deaths in the eastern German state of Saxony has boosted business for Meissen crematorium, but no one is celebrating.

(AP Photo)

A flock of birds takes flight near Taal Volcano on the island of Luzon, a year after the volcano erupted, in Batangas province, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People react as the body of a relative is recovered from the rubble of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides.

(AP Photo)

A bird flies near the 1,000-year-old Orthodox Monastery of Caves covered with the first snow of this winter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2021. This winter has seen Ukraine hit with unusually cold weather.

(AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., Jan. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker dries fabric after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Jan. 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A truck races in the Dakar Rally 2021 during Stage 9 in Saudi Arabia, Jan. 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

