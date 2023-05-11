Twitter is finally getting its highly-anticipated new chief executive, social media platform's CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday, without naming his replacement.

"Excited to announce that I've a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks!" Musk said in a tweet.

The Tesla billionaire said his role would transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.

The move is likely to ease Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter. Musk also runs the rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

More than a month later, he tweeted in December: "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job." The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it is now called, "probably toward the end of this year."

The billionaire's first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid changes. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders, and then laid off half its staff in November.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, a key area of his tussle with Twitter's board over his back and forth on the $54 billion buyout of the company.

