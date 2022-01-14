Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that the electric carmaker merchandise can be bought using the digital currency dogecoin.

Products such as the "Cyberwhistle" and "Cyberquad for Kids" could be bought using the cryptocurrency, according to the Tesla website.

Musk had tweeted in December saying Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment for merchandise on a test basis.

Tesla sells merchandise such as apparel, belt buckle, mini models of its vehicles, quad bike Cyberquad for kids and Cyberwhistle modeled after its much-awaited Cybertruck.

Tesla had earlier said it would stop accepting bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter and a cryptocurrency supporter, had asked users in May if they wanted Tesla to accept Dogecoin in a Twitter poll.

He had called Dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency, a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show in May, which sent its prices tumbling.