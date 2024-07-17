Billionaire Elon Musk announced Tuesday plans to move the headquarters of social media company X and spacecraft manufacturing firm SpaceX to Texas from California amid a new law.

His decision comes in response to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signing new legislation Monday that bars school districts in that state from requiring parents to be notified of a child’s gender identification change.

"This is the final straw," Musk wrote on his personal X account. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," he added.

The X owner said its headquarters will be moving to Austin, Texas.

Last month at Tesla's annual stockholder meeting held in Austin, Texas, shareholders voted in favor of Musk's proposal to change the company's state of incorporation to Texas, where the electric carmaker's biggest U.S. factory is located, from Delaware, where most publicly traded firms are incorporated.