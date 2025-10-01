Tech billionaire Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that he is developing a rival to Wikipedia through his artificial intelligence startup xAI, sharing fresh plans for a platform called "Grokipedia."

Musk, who owns the social media platform X, said the new service would be a "massive improvement" over the long-established online encyclopedia, whose entries are created and edited by volunteers.

The billionaire has long accused Wikipedia of political bias, claiming it reflects left-leaning views. Musk himself has increasingly aligned with right-wing positions.

David Sacks, a Musk ally who was recently appointed by U.S. President Donald Trump as his administration's AI commissioner, criticized the use of Wikipedia content to train AI software shortly before Musk's announcement.

The name Grokipedia draws from xAI's chatbot Grok, which Musk has described as "maximally truth-seeking." Grok, however, has stirred controversy in recent months after producing what was seen as antisemitic remarks, which Musk's company attributed to faulty programming.