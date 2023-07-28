Turkish startups engaged in gaming, software, finance and cloud-based technologies are showcasing their ambitions for international expansion with their initial investments.

Ekmob, a company that speeds up the sales processes of businesses by digitizing them through its Sales Force Automation (SFA) software, has successfully completed its pre-series A bridge investment round.

With the participation of investors such as Finberg, Techone, Yıldız Tekno Venture Capital Investment Trust (VCIT) and Koray Gültekin Bahar, Ekmob, already a leader in the Turkish market, is now taking steps to accelerate its growth in global markets.

A leader in sales team automation software in Türkiye and a company of YTÜ, Yıldız Teknopark has thus completed its bridge investment round with the backing of prominent Turkish funds.

Managing sales teams

Ekmob is an initiative actively operating in Eastern Europe and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With the latest investment, the company aims to open offices in the U.K. and the Netherlands by the end of the year.

Ekmob has completed its pre-series A bridge investment round, joined by Finberg, Techone, Yıldız Tekno VCIT and Koray Gültekin Bahar. (Courtesy of Ekmob)

So far, Ekmob has been supported by leading investors and funds in Türkiye, designing the digitalization of companies' sales processes to increase sales opportunities and provide cost advantages.

According to Sunay Şener, founder and CEO of Ekmob, companies using the startup’s SFA significantly enhance their opportunities by better planning daily activities, both in terms of quality and quantity.

“Ekmob reduces the time spent on customers, resulting in cost advantages for companies. With this investment, we aim to grow our 100% Turkish-developed software in Europe, in addition to our presence in Türkiye, Eastern Europe, and the MENA region,” Şener noted.

Opening up to foreign investors

Ihsan Elgin, a board member of Finberg, stated that they have been closely following Ekmob, which he says brings an innovative approach to businesses' dealer and sales processes through digitalization.

Elgin emphasized that in addition to the synergy provided with Fibabank, Finberg's extensive business network abroad will accelerate Ekmob's international growth. He sees their investment as positioning them as a strategic partner rather than just an investor.

“We aim to help Ekmob gain access to new customers in different regions and open up to foreign investors in its next funding round,” said Elgin.

Making companies more efficient

Yiğit Arslan, a managing partner of Techone, highlighted that the number and depth of startups working on workplace efficiency have gained momentum after the coronavirus pandemic.

“End-to-end tracking and optimization of field sales processes are both difficult problems to solve and turn into a great reward for companies when it is solved. Ekmob makes this process efficient and very easy through its product with high integration capabilities,” Arslan said.

“Ekmob's successful team has managed to take an important place in the sector so far. Together with the bridge investment round, they plan to add new ones to these achievements, especially abroad. As a venture capital firm, we are also happy to accompany them on this journey.”

Being part of success story

Isa Turgut Inci, deputy general manager of YTÜ Yıldız Teknopark, mentioned that they have made their 12th investment in Ekmob.

He stated that they have been observing Ekmob's success at Yıldız Teknopark for a long time and wanted them to demonstrate their successful sales graph in the international arena.

“After meeting with Ekmob's co-founder, Sunay Şener, and assessing their future vision, we decided to be part of Ekmob's success story. We have added the 12th ring to our investment series, which we started in December 2022. We are pleased to be together with the important funds of our country in this investment round and to contribute to a valuable asset that emerged out of our technopark,” Inci said.