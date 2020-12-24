Turkey on Thursday has introduced its new generation GSM technology, eSIM, taking an important step in mobile communications.

The new technology, which was developed using domestic resources and up-to-date technology, will be used in a variety of products including smartphones, wearable technologies, machine-to-machine communication to many industrial merchandises, said Transport and Infrastructure minister Adil Karaismailoğlu.

Highlighting that the pandemic has brought about significant changes in people’s lifestyles, the minister hailed Turkey's efforts to ensure that the internet and communication systems continue to provide their services uninterruptedly in line with increasing needs.

“The deployment of the relevant servers for eSIM systems in our country was made by our information technologies and communication authority to comply with the domestic requirement and GSMA standards,” Karaismailoğlu said.

“The eSIM application will take place in devices with SIM features. With the help of the chip, it can be installed and managed remotely. With this technology, a higher security and protection level will be provided than SIM cards.”

Karaismailoğlu stated that the eSIM application will provide serious access and ease of use both between machines and consumer devices.

“Subscribers will be able to make operator changes without going to dealers. Costs arising from device procurement will be eliminated.”

Thanks to this technology, he explained, the SIM feature will remain unaffected by problems such as vibration, impact, and moisture in vehicles and other devices.

“Problems such as buying, stocking, and installing the SIM card will be eliminated, unnecessary costs will be eliminated.”

Sensitive SIM card information will be used locally without allowing other countries to access the data and information security will be ensured, he noted, saying Turkey will be in complete control of sensitive data in the country.