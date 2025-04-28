EU chief Antonio Costa ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack regarding the massive power outage that hit Spain and Portugal on Monday.

"At this point, there are no indications of any cyber attack," Costa, who heads the European Council representing EU member states, wrote on X

"Grid operators in both countries are working on finding the cause, and on restoring the electricity supply," Costa said.

The European Commission said on Monday it was "in contact" with Spanish and Portuguese authorities to understand the underlying cause of a massive blackout.

"The commission will keep monitoring the situation and make sure that there is smooth information exchange amongst all relevant parties," a spokesperson for the EU's executive arm said.

Electricity was cut off across Spain and Portugal, and briefly in part of southwestern France, in a blackout that impacted millions of people, grid operators said.

Costa, who is a former Portuguese prime minister, is also in contact with the Spanish and Portuguese leaders, an EU official said.

The massive power outage that has hit Spain and Portugal, causing chaos on Monday across the Iberian Peninsula, will take another six to 10 hours to repair, the Spanish newspaper El País reported, citing Spain's electricity grid operator.

The company, Red Eléctrica, said in social media posts from 3:32 p.m. (1332 GMT) that power had been restored to substations in several areas in the north, south and west of the peninsula.

"We are continuing to work with all available resources to restore power as soon as possible throughout the entire territory," the posts said. The key goal at the moment is to supply power to the generation units.

Railway company Renfe said that the entire Spanish national power grid had failed at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), causing trains to halt.

The cause of the outage has not been announced.

According to El País, the INCIBE cybersecurity authority is investigating the incident and has not ruled out a cyberattack.

Reporters from dpa in Madrid and Barcelona confirmed the outage across both cities, with the Madrid Open tennis tournament also suspended.

Infrastructure, phone networks and traffic were all affected, as traffic lights turned off and lifts became stuck.

Spain's Health Ministry said hospitals were not as severely hit thanks to backup generators.

In neighbouring Portugal, there was a blackout in several areas, broadcaster RTP reported.

Spain's Canary and Balearic Islands were not affected, while a power outage in neighbouring Andorra lasted only a few seconds before the grid was automatically reconnected to the French grid, operator FEDA said on X.

Parts of France's Basque region were also affected for a short time before power was restored.

