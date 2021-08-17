Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: Japan hit by heavy rain, causing floods, landslides

by Agencies Aug 17, 2021 10:58 am +03 +03:00

Record downpour hit Japan's southwest, killing at least six people with more rain expected in the region.

A general view shows a landslide site caused by heavy rainfall in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Unzen City/Handout via Reuters)

Residents return to check on their mud-covered homes in the country's southwest, where nearly 2 million people were urged to seek shelter on Saturday as dozens of rivers overflowed.

Local residents carry their belongings as they wade past a bus stop at a flooded street in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Flooded residential area caused by heavy rain is seen from a helicopter in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Saga Prefecture/Handout via Reuters)

People take a rest at an evacuation center in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A residential area flooded by heavy rain is seen from a helicopter in Takeo, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Saga Prefecture/Handout via Reuters)

A rescue worker wades through a flooded street looking for survivors in Takeo, Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Saga prefectural rescue worker lifting up a resident to a helicopter from a house submerged by heavy rain during a rescue operation in Takeo, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Saga Prefecture/Handout via Reuters)

Rescue workers search for missing people at a landslide site caused by heavy rainfall in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Unzen City/Handout via Reuters)

A general view shows muddy water flowing during floods in Ureshino city, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Twitter @Konoemon321/via Reuters)

A pedestrian looks out along a flooded street in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Rescue members search for missing people following heavy rain in an area in Unzen, Nagasaki prefecture, Japan. Aug. 15, 2021.

(AP Photo)

A part of the road along the Haruke river collapsed due to flood water in Ogi City, Saga Prefecture, Aug. 14, 2021.

AFP Photo/ Saga Prefecture

A woman rests at an evacuation center in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A fire services department officer walks in front of a damaged house at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Tagawa District, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A lizard is seen on a chair on a flooded street in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, western Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A general view shows muddy water during floods at Todorokinotaki water park in Ureshino city, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Twitter @Konoemon321/via Reuters)

General view of fallen trees after heavy rain caused landslides in Ureshino city, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 14, 2021.

(Twitter @Konoemon321/via Reuters)

A woman pushes a bicycle through a flooded street as a man looks on, in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A flooded house in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, western Japan, Aug. 15, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.