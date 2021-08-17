In photos: Japan hit by heavy rain, causing floods, landslides

Residents return to check on their mud-covered homes in the country's southwest, where nearly 2 million people were urged to seek shelter on Saturday as dozens of rivers overflowed.
Local residents carry their belongings as they wade past a bus stop at a flooded street in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, Aug. 15, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.