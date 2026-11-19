The European Commission has been hit by a major cyberattack that might have ⁠compromised large amounts ⁠of personal data, a Politico report indicated on Thursday.

The commission believes ​it has contained ​most of ⁠the attack, but the full extent of any damage remains unclear, Politico said, citing an EU official.

The European Commission did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

Politico said several systems, including ⁠HR ⁠systems for pay statements and time management and a system for medical reimbursements, were taken offline during the disruption, which lasted around 10 days.

"The European Commission has taken the necessary steps in response ⁠to a detected cyber campaign," commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier told the news outlet.

"Individual ​systems were targeted and, in line ​with our standard practice, we have informed those concerned."

The ⁠Commission ‌convened ‌its highest-level internal crisis management ⁠body for ‌an urgent meeting about the cyber ​incidents, Politico said.

Tech Commissioner ⁠Henna Virkkunen briefed ⁠other commissioners on Wednesday, it added.