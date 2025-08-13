Do Kwon, the South Korean former cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated $40 billion in a 2022 crash, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two U.S. charges of conspiracy to defraud and wire fraud.

Kwon, 33, who co-founded Singapore-based Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, entered the plea at a court hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer. He had pleaded not guilty in January to a nine-count indictment charging him with securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Accused of misleading investors in 2021 about TerraUSD – a so-called stablecoin designed to maintain a value of $1 – Kwon pleaded guilty to the two counts under an agreement with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office, which brought the charges.

"Do Kwon used the technological promise and investment euphoria around cryptocurrency to commit one of the largest frauds in history," Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when Engelmayer sentences him on Dec. 11, though prosecutor Kimberly Ravener said the government had agreed to advocate for a prison term of no more than 12 years, provided he accepts responsibility for his crimes.

Kwon is one of several cryptocurrency moguls to face federal charges after a slump in digital token prices in 2022 prompted the collapse of a number of companies.

Prosecutors alleged that when TerraUSD slipped below its $1 peg in May 2021, he told investors a computer algorithm known as "Terra Protocol" had restored the coin's value.

Police officers escort Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon after he served a sentence for document forgery, in Podgorica, Montenegro, March 23, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Instead, they said, he arranged for a high-frequency trading firm to secretly buy millions of dollars of the token to artificially prop up its price. Prosecutors said that false claims and others drove retail and institutional investors to purchase Terraform products, thereby boosting the value of Luna, a more traditional token that fluctuated in value but was closely linked to TerraUSD, to $50 billion by spring 2022.

In court, Kwon apologized for his conduct.

"I made false and misleading statements about why it regained its peg by failing to disclose a trading firm's role in restoring that peg," Kwon said. "What I did was wrong." Kwon agreed in 2024 to pay $80 million as a civil fine and be banned from crypto transactions as part of a $4.55 billion settlement he and Terraform reached with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kwon has been detained since his extradition from Montenegro late last year.

He also faces charges in South Korea. As part of the deal, prosecutors will not oppose Kwon's potential application to be transferred abroad after serving half his U.S. sentence, Ravener said.