Inauguration, snowstorms and protests: Top pictures of the week

by DAILY SABAH Jan 24, 2021 11:31 am +03 +03:00

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as their children, Ashley and Hunter watch, Jan. 20, 2021. Read more about it here.

(AP Photo)

Flags are placed on the National Mall, looking toward the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Seagulls fly in Istanbul's Üsküdar district during a snowstorm that hit the city on the weekend and continued until Wednesday.

(AA Photo)

A simit stand in Istanbul as the snow falls in the metropolis making for beautiful scenery.

(DHA Photo)

An aerial picture shows a temporary shelter for people affected by the quake following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju in the West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Jan.18, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Honduran migrants clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants crossed into Guatemala as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border.

(AP Photo)

A ferry sails as the sun sets over the Marmara Sea in Istanbul, Turkey.

(Reuters Photo)

Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man walks with his horse toward his village in Turkey's eastern province Muş. Snowfall and freezing temperatures in the eastern regions of Turkey have gripped the daily life of citizens amid the pandemic, forcing contact trace teams to brave the cold as well.

(AA Photo)

Smoke billows after a fire broke out inside the complex of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A lion in a zoo in Turkey's Kayseri looks surprised as his habitat is covered in snow.

(AA Photo)

