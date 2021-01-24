Inauguration, snowstorms and protests: Top pictures of the week

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as their children, Ashley and Hunter watch, Jan. 20, 2021. Read more about it here.
Seagulls fly in Istanbul's Üsküdar district during a snowstorm that hit the city on the weekend and continued until Wednesday.
A simit stand in Istanbul as the snow falls in the metropolis making for beautiful scenery.
An aerial picture shows a temporary shelter for people affected by the quake following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Mamuju in the West Sulawesi province, Indonesia, Jan.18, 2021.
Law enforcement officers clash with participants during a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021.
People attend a rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 23, 2021.
A man walks with his horse toward his village in Turkey's eastern province Muş. Snowfall and freezing temperatures in the eastern regions of Turkey have gripped the daily life of citizens amid the pandemic, forcing contact trace teams to brave the cold as well.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out inside the complex of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2021.
