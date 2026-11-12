Casper has documented the durability of the hinge mechanisms in its Excalibur G915 and G870 models through independent 100,000-cycle testing. Conducted by SGS, an internationally recognized independent testing, inspection and certification company, the tests revealed no deformation in the hinge mechanisms of either model. By achieving five times the industry-standard benchmark of 20,000 cycles, Casper became the first computer brand to publish such test results.

A laptop's hinge mechanism is opened and closed thousands of times throughout its lifespan. In durability tests conducted by SGS, this movement was repeated 100,000 times on each of the Excalibur G915 and G870 models. During testing, the laptop lids underwent repeated opening and closing movements at an angle of 110 degrees. The process, carried out under independent laboratory conditions, evaluated the hinge mechanisms' resistance to repeated use.

"A computer's quality is also measured by its durability over time"

Feray Karaman, Casper's deputy general manager responsible for marketing and operations, emphasized the importance of long-term durability in computers.

"When purchasing a computer, we look at its processing power, display specifications and overall performance. However, a computer's quality is also measured by how well it holds up over the years. So, how durable is the hinge mechanism of a laptop that is opened and closed every day? We seek the answer to this question through independent laboratory testing. We will continue to test this durability through independent organizations and provide our customers with computers they can use confidently for many years," Karaman said.

Hinge durability assessed through multiple criteria

Several factors determine the durability of laptop hinge mechanisms. Opening and closing a laptop lid thousands of times can gradually alter the mechanism's resistance to movement, cause cracks in the computer's chassis or damage display cables. These issues can also affect how smoothly the screen opens and closes, as well as its ability to remain stable at the desired angle.

For this reason, durability tests assess not only the number of opening and closing cycles but also the effects of repeated movement on the mechanism and other components.

The Excalibur hinge mechanism underwent 100,000 cycles of repeated movement in tests conducted by SGS, simulating the effects of prolonged use, and successfully completed the assessment.

About Casper

Founded in 1991, Casper develops technology products, primarily computers, tablets and smartphones, with product design and research and development (R&D) processes carried out by its own engineers.

Operating a production facility covering 34,500 square meters (371,354 square feet) of indoor space, the company has an annual production capacity of at least 1 million computers and 500,000 mobile phones.

Through its Nirvana, Excalibur, Casper PAD and NevoPro brands, Casper offers products designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs. The company combines domestic manufacturing and customized configuration options in Türkiye with an extensive service network.

Casper has received the Tech Brands Turkey award for six consecutive years. After previously winning two awards at The ONE Awards, the company was named the "Most Reputable Brand of the Year" in the computer category in 2025.

Through its "Service in 1 Hour" program, which has been operating for 11 years, Casper provides after-sales services in eight cities across Türkiye.