Tony Wu and Jimmy Ba, co-founders of xAI, have stepped down from the artificial intelligence company they launched with billionaire Elon Musk less than three years ago, according to statements they shared on social media.

The exits are ​the latest ⁠in an exodus from xAI that leaves the firm with half of its 12 co-founders.

The Financial Times reported that Ba's resignation followed tensions within its technical team over demands to improve its AI model performance as Musk ⁠pushes ⁠to catch up to rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Ba did not immediately respond to a request for comment via X messaging on the FT report.

Ba and Wu did not say ⁠in their posts on X why they were resigning or detail their next ​plans, but thanked Musk.

The latest changes ​at xAI come days after Musk's SpaceX said ⁠it will ‌purchase ‌xAI to create a $1.25 ⁠trillion company with ‌plans to go public later this year ​to help finance ⁠the billionaire's ambitions to ⁠put data centers in space.