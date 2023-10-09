The final countdown for the fifth edition of the Government Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Conference, Türkiye’s largest public technology event has begun.

This year, the Government ICT Conference, which will take place at Bilişim Vadisi (IT Valley) in northwestern Türkiye's Gebze on Oct. 12 is expected to see the participation of over 650 top-level executives.

The participant profiles in the event include ministries of the Republic of Türkiye, chambers of industry, chambers of commerce, information processing directorates of public institutions and organizations, administrative directorates, companies that provide technology-related services and end-user companies.

At the conference, expert speakers will address various topics such as the National Technology Move, digital transformation, the metaverse, 5G technology, Internet of Things, big data and cybersecurity, the Personal Data Protection Law, smart cities and Blockchain.

With the presence of numerous local and global sponsors like Havelsan, Honeywell, Canovate and Jabra, the event, in addition to top-level participants, is set to feature more than 25 exhibition area owners, technology workshops, and various networking activities.

For more information about the event, you can visit www.gictc.com.tr.