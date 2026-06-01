Florida on Monday became the first U.S. state to take legal action against OpenAI, accusing the company of knowingly releasing its ChatGPT chatbot despite alleged safety concerns and claiming the technology caused a range of harms to users.

The lawsuit, filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, accuses OpenAI of allowing ChatGPT to assist mass shooters, encourage users to commit suicide, impair critical thinking skills and contribute to addiction among minors, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the filing, the alleged harms stem from what the lawsuit describes as OpenAI’s pursuit of dominance in the rapidly expanding AI sector.

"This litany of harms is driven by Defendants’ insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the danger of ChatGPT,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint also names OpenAI co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman, alleging that he allowed the chatbot to be released despite known safety concerns.

The legal action follows a criminal investigation launched by Uthmeier in April after prosecutors examined the role ChatGPT allegedly played in a shooting at Florida State University last year.

Authorities said the suspect, Phoenix Ikner, used ChatGPT to assist in planning the attack.

The lawsuit marks the first state-level legal challenge against OpenAI and could intensify scrutiny of AI companies over safety, accountability and the societal impact of their products.