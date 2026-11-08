Tim Cook, the former chief executive and current chair of the tech giant Apple made a surprise visit to Türkiye’s largest city, Istanbul on Sunday.

Cook reportedly visited the company’s concept store on the city’s Asian side, where he joined an event to mark a collaboration with a local fashion brand.

Apple’s executive, who recently departed from the role of CEO, leaving the spot to John Ternus, confirmed himself he was in Istanbul via a social media post.

“Thrilled to visit this remarkable country,” he said in a post on X, featuring photo close to iconic Grand Bazaar.