Turkish startups seized the opportunity to make a mark on the global stage this week at the world’s biggest tech and consumer electronics trade show, featuring a wide range of the latest innovations.

The multi-day CES 2024 brought some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas from Tuesday through Friday. And more than 1,200 startups converged within Eureka Park, one of the venues for the fair.

The conference has been marked by the latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care and sustainability, with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere.

In collaboration with the Industry and Technology Ministry, five development agencies coordinated efforts to establish the Türkiye Pavilion, providing a platform for Turkish entrepreneurs to display their cutting-edge technologies on a global scale.

A delegation of 150 individuals, including stakeholders and representatives, accompanied the 50 Turkish technology startups that were granted the opportunity to participate in the CES 2024.

Among the groundbreaking products unveiled were the world's first electric children's bicycle, the pioneering conditional fan support platform, a smart cane for visually impaired children and an initiative transforming coffee waste into biomaterials.

Representatives of Turkish startups and other officials during CES 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., Jan. 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

The CES 2024 exhibition floor hosted startups from around the globe, representing diverse technology categories such as AI, smart cities, cryptocurrency, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), food technology, digital health, augmented and virtual reality, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, space technology, gaming, esports and automotive technology.

3D printers

Erkan Ustaoğlu, the co-founder of Teknodizayn, highlighted the export of domestically developed 3D printers, namely Loop 3D, to defense, home appliances and automotive companies. Ustaoğlu mentioned their engagement both domestically and internationally with major brands like Jaguar, Land Rover and Franke.

“We are generally exporting to the German, Swiss and U.K. markets. We provide sales to major brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover and Franke. We accomplish this entirely with domestic resources,” he noted.

At home, Ustaoğlu said they meet the 3D printing needs of defense industry companies such as Aselsan, the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Roketsan, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and its Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE).

“Additionally, we also engage in part production with wide-format printers,” he noted.

AI-based navigation

Among others, Link Robotics showcased its artificial intelligence-based navigation and localization solutions,

Founded by Mert Turanlı and Berk Turanlı in 2016, the initiative is among the graduates of the venture acceleration program Pilot by TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies.

Link Robotics develops artificial intelligence-based navigation solutions and systems for the robotics, mobility and agriculture sectors.

Revolutionizing e-commerce

Addressing the major concern of e-commerce ventures regarding product and promotional catalogs, Mocky AI creates virtual studios using artificial intelligence technology.

It takes photo shoots and the use of mannequins in a virtual studio, offering a competitive solution in terms of both time and cost. It has a monthly service fee as low as $9.

Founded in Bursa Ulutek, the initiative aims to take its developed solution overseas.

Togg sets eye on Europe debut

Türkiye’s first domestically developed electric vehicle manufacturer used the CES 2024 to unveil its second model as it seeks to start its expansion into Europe.

Attending the show for the fourth consecutive year, Togg showcased its fastback sedan, the T10F, which joins its debut model, the fully electric T10X SUV.

Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of Togg, reflected on the company's journey since its debut at CES in 2020 and emphasized the carmaker’s ambition to enter the German and other European markets.

Karakaş outlined Togg's continued commitment to designing smart devices and services with a customer-centric approach. He also emphasized the flexibility and adaptability exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crisis.

The T10F, the new model of Türkiye's first domestic car brand Togg, is on display during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, U.S., Jan. 9, 2024. (AA Photo)

“We have implemented everything step by step as we said four years ago. Of course, we made changes according to the developments such as the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crisis. Working with technology ventures in startup agility, we continued to design all services and smart devices,” Karakaş told the Turkish Sabah daily.

“Now, our goal is to enter Europe with the German market, while introducing our second smart device, T10F,” he said.

Competing with giants

Despite initially intending to start their expansion into the Northern European market due to its high penetration and openness to various brands, Karakaş expressed excitement about the recent growth in electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in Germany and France.

"The German market has gained significant momentum in electric transformation over the past two years. Residents of Turkish descent in Germany were curious about Togg. We believe that responding positively to their demands and competing in a place with established brands in the automotive industry will bring us significant gains,” the CEO said.

“We believe in implementing our unique user experience in the German market.”

AI and connected devices

Karakaş emphasized the prevalence of artificial intelligence and connected devices at CES 2024, discussing the impact of AI on their products and services.

He highlighted their goal of providing users with a personalized screen and AI radio experience inside the car, aiming to integrate entertainment and shopping experiences into smart vehicles.

“We want users to have a personalized screen and experience with our artificial intelligence radio tailored to their preferences inside our vehicle. People will now bring their entertainment and shopping experiences into smart cars. We aim to help them better utilize their time spent in traffic,” Karakaş said.

He also elaborated on their use of blockchain technology and payment infrastructure in collaboration with top startups, with plans to increase their partnerships in these areas.

“We want to be present at every point of this experience. For this, we have implemented blockchain technology and payment infrastructure with the best startups in the field, and we aim to increase their numbers,” said Karakaş.

Startups gear up for global competition

Some of the Turkish ventures attending this year’s edition of the sprawling tech and gadget show in Las Vegas are graduates of the startup acceleration program Pilot, run by TT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Türk Telekom, one of Türkiye’s leading telecommunications and technology companies.

Highlighting Türkiye’s entrepreneurial spirit, TT Ventures General Manager Muhammed Özhan noted the surge of interest among Turkish entrepreneurs, emphasizing the nation's ascent in technology and innovation.

"We recognized this trend in its infancy as we took the initial steps. A decade ago, we became one of the pioneering institutions to embrace next-generation technologies and the ventures fueling them. With our leading role in the Turkish entrepreneurial ecosystem, we continue to act as a bridge connecting ventures to the world through our TT Ventures office in San Francisco,” said Özhan.

“Established in 2018 with the aim of fostering and adding value to early and mid-stage ventures with the support and investment of Türk Telekom, our venture capital company, TT Ventures, has invested in 16 different ventures to date," he explained.

TT Ventures General Manager Muhammed Özhan (C) poses with representatives of Turkish startups during CES 2024 in Las Vegas, U.S., Jan. 10, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Detailing their commitment, Özhan stated: "Through the TT Ventures Venture Capital Investment Fund we established in 2022, we invested in numerous ventures throughout 2023. Our Venture Capital Investment Fund offers us the opportunity to create long-term value for both ventures and investors.”

With Pilot, he said they had provided approximately TL 32 million ($1.06 million) in cash support to 111 ventures. Of these, 52 attracted investments exceeding a total of $30 million from both domestic and international investors and institutions, enabling them to enhance their projects and ideas.

Beyond financial support, Özhan emphasized their dedication to nurturing ventures. "In addition to our Santral building in Eminönü, we are opening new doors for ventures at the TT Ventures Entrepreneurship Center at the Atatürk Cultural Center, of which we are the main supporters. This center empowers ventures to bring numerous future-shaping ideas to life,” he noted.

“As we steadily progress towards our goal of becoming a technology bridge between Türkiye and global markets, we aim to foster and propel even more ventures to achieve global success."

Işbank invests in 23 AI ventures

The integration of artificial intelligence applications across various sectors such as health, education, transportation, finance and agriculture has become increasingly prevalent worldwide, marking the dawn of what is considered a "new era."

AI technologies, with their profound transformative capabilities, have become an indispensable part of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, promising increased efficiency, optimized decision-making processes and the creation of new possibilities for businesses and institutions.

Işbank Group, known for its investments in the technology sector and its view of the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a complementary component, invested in 23 AI-focused ventures through its 100th Year Venture Capital and the Artificial Intelligence Factory Program in 2023.

AI factory

Startups admitted to the Artificial Intelligence Factory were selected based on presentations made during jury evaluations and assessments by the selection committee. Through the 100th Year Venture Capital, these ventures earned the right to receive a $100,000 investment.

Barış Karakullukçu, head of next-generation entrepreneurship at Işbank, emphasized the essential characteristics they seek in ventures with the potential to shape the world with innovative ideas. He highlighted innovative thinking, a strong business model, a capable team and growth potential.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of a focus on humanity, sustainability and adherence to ethical values. Karakullukçu stated that in the Artificial Intelligence Factory Program, they support ventures that effectively use artificial intelligence, develop their technologies in the chosen field, and most importantly, find solutions to significant existing problems with these technologies.

Tailored support

In line with values of innovation, sustainability, ethics and responsible banking, Karakullukçu expressed their aim to be a leader in innovation through development projects and investments in the field of artificial intelligence.

He emphasized their commitment to adopting a socially and environmentally sensitive approach, aiming to create added value for society and the environment.

“By doing so, we will contribute to the increase of qualified workforce and the level of prosperity in our country. In the Artificial Intelligence Factory Program, we provide tailored support to initiatives exactly where they need it, said Karakullukçu.

“Needs may vary in terms of financial resources, technological infrastructure, office space, mentoring, guidance, sector-specific expertise or growth strategies abroad. We conduct our work comprehensively with a 360-degree approach in line with the identified needs.”