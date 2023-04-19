The gaming sector in Türkiye received a $424.7 million investment in 2022, a 60% rise year-on-year, according to a report by a gaming agency.

The funding went to 23 Turkish companies over the course of last year, according to a report by Gaming in Turkey, an Istanbul-based gaming and esports agency.

Challenges, particularly related to trade, had a negative effect on the global gaming market last year, Ozan Aydemir, the agency's founder, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Istanbul was the second top city in terms of game deals sealed in Europe, after London, and the fifth in the world," he said.

Citing a report by research firm Newzoo, Aydemir said the size of the global gaming market is expected to hit $185 billion this year, growing from $175.8 billion in 2021.

"Mobile gaming once again shaped the industry, accounting for around $92 billion of total revenues," he said.

Consoles made up about $52 billion and the total turnover of computer games was over $40 billion, he added.

"The number of players worldwide was over 2.95 billion, while esports followers reached 549 million," said Aydemir.

In Türkiye, the number of players jumped from 42 million to 44 million last year, he added.