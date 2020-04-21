GAP İnşaat, a subsidiary of Çalık Holding, has handed over a total of 36 air purifiers it developed to Turkey's 32 hospitals combatting the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is now developing two new products and aims to grant another batch of 150 devices, the company said in a statement.

Operating with ample experience in healthcare projects abroad, Gap İnşaat completed the production of the special air purifying device at its research and development centers (R&D) centers, the statement said.

The device, according to a company statement, reduces virus density in closed spaces thus reducing the risk health care workers face at the hospitals.

The company is now working on two additional remote-controlled, mobile devices that use ultraviolet light on surfaces to eradicate germs and viruses.

It expressed “the deepest gratitude to all healthcare professionals, physicians, nurses and pharmacists, who selflessly fight against the earth-shattering COVID-19 pandemic for their unique self-sacrifice.”

Offering details on the device, it added that “the device captures airborne viruses on its HEPA filter and eliminates it by using UVC light. The portable device can work unaided just by being plugged in and without any further step for assembly,” the statement noted.

“The product will also be used in intensive care units and all other closed spaces,” the statement said, noting that the air passes through UVC light followed by H14-class HEPA filter that is 99.995% efficient in capturing particles of and over 0.3 microns in size. The virus has a diameter of 0.1-0.2 micron in itself, but the device is expected to capture the virus, as the virus does not move alone and is carried with other particles or in saliva released from the human mouth.”

The company said that the additional remote-controlled and mobile products – that the GAP İnşaat is currently working on – will eliminate airborne viruses by projecting UVC light on all surfaces in spaces not inhabited by humans and their production will commence upon the completion of the development process.