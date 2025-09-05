IFA, one of the world's largest and most established consumer electronics fairs held annually in Berlin, has evolved into Europe's premier showcase for artificial intelligence. The continent is increasingly focused on defining the standards and ethical values of AI products that touch every aspect of consumers' lives.

As one of the oldest and most influential consumer electronics exhibitions, IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) once again positions itself as a platform setting the pace for the technology world.

Running from Sept. 5 to 9, this year's IFA edition is moving beyond its traditional focus on household appliances and televisions, transforming into an exhibition where AI permeates every part of daily life.

This shift not only reflects consumer trends but also highlights Europe's AI strategy, which has become a key component of global technology competition. At IFA, artificial intelligence is no longer a marketing buzzword; it's a tangible utility embedded in the consumer experience.

From 'device fair' to 'smart experience fair'

IFA has moved beyond being merely a "device fair" to becoming a "smart experience fair." Appliances are no longer just electrical or electronic devices; they are "intelligent devices." At the core of this shift is AI, integrated into nearly every product, whether visible or hidden.

AI has gone far beyond being just a voice assistant. Refrigerators with cameras and sensors can analyze contents and automatically order missing items. Washing machines can detect fabric types and select optimal programs, while air purifiers autonomously monitor and improve air quality. IFA has become a central meeting ground for tech giants and startups showcasing the AI algorithms driving this "intelligence."

AI-powered personal care devices, such as smart mirrors and skin analysis tools, along with home health monitoring systems, are also taking up growing space at the fair. These devices offer personalized recommendations, bringing preventive health care directly to consumers.

Giants, startups side by side

Alongside global brands, IFA also provides a platform for AI-focused startups and entrepreneurs through dedicated sections such as "IFA Next" and "Shift Mobility." These spaces serve as incubators where Europe's innovative AI ideas are tested, investors are engaged, and opportunities for international cooperation are created. Thus, the fair brings together global giants and startups under one roof.

In short, IFA has become a living proof of how AI has moved out of laboratories and into everyday life. The emphasis is less on the technology itself and more on the problems it solves, the conveniences it provides, and the personalized experiences it creates.

Europe's value-driven approach to AI

Although Europe was the birthplace of AI research, in recent years it has been criticized for lagging behind the United States and China, which benefit from vast data sets, massive investments and aggressive market dominance strategies. But Europe is pursuing a distinct path, one focused not on power, but on values. With its deep experience in setting global standards, Europe aims to make tech giants play by its rules.

Rather than striving to be the "first" or the "strongest," Europe aims to be the "most trustworthy and ethical." The EU's proposed Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) is set to become the world’s first comprehensive AI regulation. The law strictly monitors high-risk AI applications while encouraging innovation, aiming to establish global benchmarks and make "trustworthy AI" Europe’s brand.

Many of the products showcased at IFA are already being designed to comply with these upcoming rules. Europe also prioritizes cross-border cooperation, investing billions of euros in AI research through programs like Horizon Europe. The goal is not to create a single European AI giant, but to build synergies between member states, establish centers of excellence, and strengthen university-industry collaboration.

Europe competes on ethics

IFA positions itself as the embodiment of artificial intelligence and the point where technology directly touches the consumer. Europe, meanwhile, enters the race with a strategy built on ethics, regulation and collaboration, forming the backdrop to the innovations showcased at the fair. To close the gap, it prioritizes quality, trust, ethics and sustainability over speed and scale.

While it is unclear who will ultimately dominate the global AI arena, Europe's focus on rewriting the rules of the game and leveraging its unique strengths makes it clear the continent will be a crucial balancing force in the race.

Artiwise, Co-one: Silent force behind smart devices

Artiwise and Co-one, backed by Türk Telekom Ventures, have quietly become indispensable components of the smart device ecosystem. From smart home systems to robot vacuums, technologies of the two Turkish artificial intelligence startups are helping make everyday devices smarter, more responsive and more user-friendly.

Both companies, which develop AI-driven solutions, have grown with the help of Türk Telekom's Pilot accelerator program and TT Ventures funding, evolving into technologies that attract attention not only in Türkiye but also in global markets. Through integrations with consumer electronics brands, they enhance products to be more intelligent, responsive and user-friendly.

Artiwise stands out as a platform that uses AI to analyze customer experience. Data collected from multiple channels, including call centers, mobile apps, social media, and user feedback from devices, is processed using Artiwise's natural language processing (NLP) technology. This enables early detection of recurring product issues. For example, a common fault in a smart refrigerator can be identified before widespread complaints emerge, allowing manufacturers to adjust product development or service operations accordingly.

Co-one, meanwhile, specializes in computer vision and data annotation. It plays a critical role in training AI models used in devices that rely on image processing, such as smart security cameras, robot vacuums, indoor mapping systems and baby monitors. Co-one labels and processes the vast volumes of visual data these devices require, ensuring seamless integration with manufacturers’ AI models. These integrations typically occur at the API level, directly within the device's software infrastructure.

Invisible side of smart devices

What unites both ventures is their ability to deliver technologies that remain unseen by end users but significantly boost device performance. In areas such as user experience, fault detection, data analytics and image recognition, their systems offer major advantages to brands, becoming an inseparable part of hardware production as well as software.

Executives at TT Ventures, Türk Telekom's venture capital arm, emphasize that these startups stand out not only as investments but also for their ability to address real-world industry needs. They are also increasingly visible at global technology fairs such as CES, where they represent the face of Turkish innovation.

The examples of Artiwise and Co-one show that AI ventures in Türkiye can become part of a global value chain that goes beyond software exports, closely intertwined with hardware production. As more and more smart devices rely on these technologies, they symbolize the quiet but powerful rise of homegrown AI solutions.

Turkish AI startup reprai secures funding to accelerate global expansion

A Turkish-born AI startup seeking to transform marketing and sales processes in the pharmaceutical industry, reprai has raised $500,000 in funding from international early-stage accelerator fund Simya VC. With a solution that reduces the cost of doctor-representative interactions from $50 to under $20, the company aims to scale its impact across Western Europe and the United States.

The investment will strengthen reprai’s technology and support its expansion and the company also plans to grow its team and increase operational capacity while developing innovative solutions poised to make a global impact in the pharmaceutical sector.

Founded as part of Türkiye's first venture capital fund 212, Simya VC focuses on early-stage investments. Its latest funding round in reprai aims to help the startup scale in Europe and the U.S., expand market share, enhance its team, and further refine its technology. The company aspires to become one of the global players shaping industry standards.

Reducing costs below $20

Selma Bahçıvanoğlu, managing partner at Simya VC, said the fund continues to invest in the technologies of the future.

"Our latest investment, reprai, provides an AI-based engagement platform addressing a critical need in the pharmaceutical industry. In a period where in-person sales are declining and health care professionals’ digital expectations are rising, this solution is extremely timely," Bahçıvanoğlu noted.

Founders Didem Aral and Özhan Öztürk, along with technology leaders Cihan Şahin and Charles Randall, bring complementary skills and an experienced team, demonstrating strong early product-market fit, she added.

"While a doctor-representative meeting in the U.S. typically costs $500, reprai reduces this to under $20 This offers significant potential in terms of scalability and efficiency. We are confident that reprai can capture a meaningful share in this still under-digitized market."

Digital transformation in pharma

Didem Aral, co-founder and CEO of reprai, said they founded the startup to bring AI-driven transformation to marketing processes in the pharmaceutical sector.

"Since our inception, we have focused on scalable growth in strategic markets like Europe and the U.S. With this investment, we aim to further deepen our industry impact and become one of the key players defining global sector standards," Aral noted.

Aral added that reprai’s ambitions go beyond expanding its customer base.

"We will not only expand our customer base but also drive digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry on a global scale."

Global entrepreneurship gathering Slush to make Türkiye debut

Slush, one of the world's most prestigious entrepreneurship platforms, is arriving in Türkiye for the first time with Istanbul Slush'D, an event that aims to showcase Türkiye's entrepreneurial potential on the international stage and position the country as a global hub for startups.

Originally launched in 2007 by a group of students in Helsinki as a volunteer-led initiative, Slush has since evolved into a premier global gathering for entrepreneurs, investors and tech leaders.

The Istanbul Slush'D event will be held on Oct. 3-4. (Courtesy of Slush)

Held annually in Finland, Slush brings together thousands of participants from the global startup and technology ecosystem, serving as a launchpad for innovative ideas and international collaborations. Widely regarded as Europe's most influential entrepreneurship event, it is known for its inspiring speakers, investor-entrepreneur matchmaking and cross-border partnerships.

The global gathering will make its Türkiye debut on Oct. 3-4 at the Rixos Tersane in Istanbul. Spanning 4,000 square meters, the Istanbul Slush'D will feature two stages and two networking areas, offering a dynamic two-day experience modeled after the original Helsinki edition.

The event aims to showcase Türkiye's entrepreneurial talent on the international stage, highlight the country's innovation potential, increase global visibility for local startups and create new opportunities for international growth and collaboration.