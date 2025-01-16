American news agency The Associated Press (AP) will provide its current affairs content to Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, the tech giant said Wednesday.

"AP will now deliver a feed of real-time information to help further enhance the usefulness of results displayed in the Gemini app," Google executive Jaffer Zaidi posted on the company's blog on Wednesday.

Google did not say when the new functionality would be added to Gemini, nor specify the financial terms of the contract with AP.

The two organizations have long worked together on news content displayed in Google's traditional search results.

A growing number of tie-ups between news media and generative AI makers have been struck recently as tech firms look to make their natural-language responses to users' questions more relevant.

News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) also on Thursday announced a contract for French artificial intelligence company Mistral AI to use news agency reports as its Le Chat chatbot answers users.

And, on Wednesday, OpenAI, creator of the ChatGPT tool that brought generative AI to a broader public, said it would work with American online outlet Axios for three years, allowing the bot to draw on Axios' articles.

The startup led by Sam Altman will in exchange finance four new Axios bureaus in the United States: in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Kansas City, Missouri; Boulder, Colorado; and Huntsville, Alabama.

OpenAI also has a deal with Associated Press to use the agency's archives going back to 1985 as well as with French center-left daily Le Monde, British business paper the Financial Times, Spain's Prisa Media, which publishes El Pais, Germany's Axel Springer group, which publishes conservative broadsheet Die Welt and tabloid-style Bild, and News Corp run by the Murdoch family.

While some media are striking deals with AI firms, others have launched legal challenges over copyright concerns.

The New York Times has sued OpenAI, accusing it of stealing content to train its powerful AI with copyrighted material.

Canada's biggest news organizations have also filed suit against OpenAI.