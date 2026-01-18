Google services began returning to Syria after years of restrictions imposed under the former regime of Bashar Assad, the communications minister said Saturday, marking a reopening of major global technology platforms in the country.

Many users in Syria can now access the Google Play Store without VPNs, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdulsalam Haykal said on X, adding that most Google platforms are expected to become available nationwide within weeks.

Haykal said his team is continuing to work with international technology companies to speed up the restoration of services, noting that 40 Syrians working at Google have been coordinating with the ministry to help accelerate the process.

The return of Google platforms requires legal and procedural approvals within each service, followed by technical and software adjustments, quality testing and a phased public launch, said Haykal.

Most major technology services were blocked in Syria during the years of rule by the Assad regime due to the now-lifted sanctions, which also prevented global tech firms from providing services in the country.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.