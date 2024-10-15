Tech titan Google signed on Monday a deal with California-based energy company Kairos Power to source electricity from small nuclear reactors to help meet power demand for artificial intelligence.

The agreement to buy energy from reactors built by Kairos Power came just weeks after word that Three Mile Island, the site of America's worst nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide energy to Microsoft.

"We believe that nuclear energy has a critical role to play in supporting our clean growth and helping to deliver on the progress of AI," Google's senior director of energy and climate said during a briefing.

"The grid needs these kinds of clean, reliable energy sources that can support the build-out of these technologies."

No financial details were disclosed.

Insatiable AI

Tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon and Google are rapidly expanding their data center capabilities to meet the AI revolution's computing needs while also scouring the globe for sources of electricity.

The first of a series of small modular reactors (SMRs) developed by Kairos as a result of its deal with Google is projected to be online by the end of this decade, according to the companies.

Additional small reactors are expected to go online through 2035, generating a combined total of 500 megawatts (MW) of power.

SMRs are more compact and potentially easier to deploy – with big investments by Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the sector.

However, the technology is still in its infancy and lacks regulatory approval, leading companies to seek out existing nuclear power options.

"We view this as a really significant partnership," Kairos co-founder and chief executive Mike Laufer said in the briefing.

The agreement allows SMR technology "to mature and learn along the way," Laufer added.

Terrell said that the grid needs new, clean electricity sources to support AI as its capabilities and uses accelerate, saying nuclear power is part of a campaign by the tech giant to have abundant carbon-free energy

available around the clock.

"This is an incredibly promising bet," Terrell said of the deal.

"If we can get these projects to scale and then scale globally, it will deliver enormous benefits to communities and power grids around the world."

Is it safe?

Seen as a more consistent source of power than solar and wind, many tech companies are betting on nuclear energy's rapid development to meet AI's electricity demands.

Microsoft's use of Three Mile Island's nuclear energy will bolster a power grid covering 13 states.

This area faces severe strain from data centers' massive energy consumption, raising concerns about grid stability as AI demands increase.

Amazon's AWS agreed in March to invest $650 million in a data center campus powered by another Pennsylvania nuclear plant.

Nuclear energy has staunch opponents due to concerns about radioactive waste disposal, the potential for catastrophic accidents, and the high costs associated with plant construction and decommissioning.

The 1979 partial meltdown of Unit 2 at Three Mile Island caused panic in the United States and brought the expansion of nuclear energy to a standstill.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission deemed it the "most serious accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant operating history," although it noted no detectable health effects on workers or the public from the small radioactive releases.