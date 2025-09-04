Google and YouTube services were inaccessible in Türkiye on Thursday morning, social media users reported, with Google search being apparently shut down temporarily.

The tech giant has not yet issued a statement regarding the apparent shutdown.

Users in other regions and parts of Europe also reported that the service was down in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Social media posts showed users in countries like Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Croatia reporting outages.

Monitoring services such as Downdetector showed a peak in reports of users indicating a problem related to access to Google at around 10.00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

This screengrab shows reported issues related to Google's access on Downdetector, Sept. 4, 2025.

Many on social media pointed to disruptions in Gmail, Drive and YouTube.

"Google, Android, and associated services are experiencing an outage covering the Türkiye and Europe region," said Transport and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan.

"We have requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. These outages demonstrate how important domestic and national products and software are," he was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

A map posted by Sayan showed Türkiye, large parts of southeast Europe, and some locations in Ukraine, Russia and western Europe as affected.

Some Turkish users later reported that the service had gradually returned.